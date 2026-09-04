Security forces kill 48 terrorists in multiple operations across Balochistan: ISPR

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (APP):The security forces have killed forty-eight terrorists belonging to Indian proxies Fitna al Hindustan and Fitna al Khwarij in multiple operations across Balochistan during last 48 to 72 hours.

According to ISPR, during comprehensive anti-terrorist operations with increased tempo in Balochistan, in last twelve to twenty-four hours, security forces conducted multiple Intelligence-based operations in Mastung, Quetta, Kalat and Sibi District of Balochistan, neutralizing thirty-six terrorists.

During conduct of operation in Mastung today, terrorists’ move was identified and engaged by security forces, intense fire exchange resulted in killing of six more Indian sponsored terrorists.

A cache of ammunition and improvised explosive devices were also destroyed on-site.

In another engagement, an intelligence-based operation was conducted in Shaban area of district Quetta. During the conduct of operation, own troops identified four Khwarij hideouts and after an ensuing fire exchange neutralized twenty-six Khwarij.

An intelligence-based operation was conducted in Kalat during which two Indian-sponsored terrorists were eliminated.

In Bhag area of district Sibi, swift response by security forces in conjunction with local population, foiled terrorist attempt to raid police station Bhag. During fire exchange two Indian sponsored terrorists were sent to hell.

Twelve Indian-sponsored terrorists were also killed in another operation in Kalat district.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorist found in the area.

Relentless counter-terrorism campaign under vision “Azm-e-Istehkam” as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.