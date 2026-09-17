Security Forces kill 3 terrorists in Awaran

QUETTA, Sep 17 (APP):Security forces killed three terrorists belonging to Fitna al-Hindustan during an intelligence-based operation in the Badrang area of Awaran district under Operation Radd-ul-Fitna 3.

Security sources said a significant quantity of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the possession of the killed terrorists during the operation, said security sources.

The sources said that terrorists have suffered significant losses as security forces continue targeted operations across Balochistan.

Security forces remain committed to continuing operations until peace and stability are fully restored in the province and terrorism is eliminated, the sources added.