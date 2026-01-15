Security Forces kill 13 khwarij in two separate engagements in KP

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jan 15 (APP):The Security Forces killed 13 khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy Fitna Al Khwarij in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

“On reported presence of khwarij, an intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in Bannu District.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and after an intense fire exchange, eight khwarij were sent to hell,” said a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here.

Another intelligence based operation was conducted by Security forces in Kurram District. In ensuing fire exchange, five khwarij were effectively neutralised.

“Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored kharij found in the area as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country,” the press release said.