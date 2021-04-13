Security Forces gun down active TTP terrorist in Ladha, SW IBO

RAWALPINDI, Apr 13 (APP):The Security Forces on Tuesday killed an active Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist Peer alias Asad during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) conducted in Ladha area of South Wazirstan.

The Security Forces conducted the IBO on reported presence of terrorists, however, during intense exchange of fire, one terrorist, Peer alias Asad was killed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The killed terrorist was an active member of TTP since 2006 who had joined TTP Baitullah Mehsud Group and remained involved in terrorist activities against Security Forces.

It also mentioned that after the death of Hakeem Ullah Mehsud, he (Peer) had joined Shehryar Mehsud Group.