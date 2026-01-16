Security forces foil terrorist attacks, kill 12 Indian-sponsored militants

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jan 16 (APP): Security forces while thwarting a series of coordinated terrorist attacks by Indian-sponsored militants of Fitna Al-Hindustan targeting the City Police Station, National Bank of Pakistan, and Habib Bank in Kharan City, District Kharan, successfully eliminated 12 terrorists.

“On 15 January 2026, approximately fifteen to twenty Indian sponsored terrorists of Fitna Al Hindustan carried out multiple terrorist activities in Kharan City, District Kharan. Wherein, terrorists attacked City Police Station, National Bank of Pakistan and Habib Bank Limited. During the activity, Rs 3.4 Million were looted from the banks by terrorists,” said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Security Forces effectively responded and engaged the terrorists, prompting them to retreat. During the ensuing clearance operation, 12 terrorists were sent to hell in three different engagements. Terrorists’ design to create a hostage situation at the police station was also effectively thwarted, it further said.

“Sanitization operation continues in the surroundings to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorists. A relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm-e-Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country,” the news release said.