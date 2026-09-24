Security Forces foil Afghan aggression attempt in Gulistan sector, kill several Taliban

QUETTA, Sep 24 (APP): Security Forces on Thursday killed several Afghan Taliban while foiling their attempt to carry out aggression in the Gulistan sector along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Security sources said that the Afghan Taliban attempted to enter Pakistani territory and carry out an act of aggression. However, Security Forces responded effectively, resulting in the killing of several Afghan Taliban.

Intermittent exchange of fire between Security Forces and Afghan Taliban is still continuing, while troops remain fully alert and vigilant in the border area, the sources said.

Security Forces remain fully prepared to respond promptly and effectively to any infiltration or aggression from Afghan territory into Pakistan, the sources added.