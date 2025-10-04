Security Forces eliminate 14 Indian-Sponsored Terrorists in Khuzdar: Mohsin Naqvi

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 04 (APP):Security forces achieved a breakthrough in Khuzdar by eliminating more than 14 Indian-sponsored terrorists, foiling their nefarious designs.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi hailed the operation as a significant success and a testament to the professionalism and courage of the armed forces.

“The nation takes pride in the bravery and professional capabilities of our security forces,” Naqvi said. He emphasized that the security forces are resolute in their mission to root out Indian-sponsored terrorism from Balochistan.

The Interior Minister further noted that the people of Balochistan stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the security forces in this fight. He vowed that terrorists acting on foreign sponsorship would not be allowed to find refuge anywhere in the country.