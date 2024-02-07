Security beefed up in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (APP): The security has been beefed up to the third level under which the voters would be examined thoroughly at the polling stations across the Islamabad capital territory.

More than 2,000 officials of Islamabad Police would patrol in private and public vehicles displaying national flag for identification, a public relations officer said on Wednesday while talking to APP.

He further said that the priority will be given to ambulances, fire brigades, and other emergency services vehicles in downstream traffic.

Due to strict checking at polling stations, the citizens are advised to leave their homes on time and cooperate with Islamabad Capital Police officials deployed on duty. The citizens can report any emergency or suspicious activity on “Pucar-15” or at “ICT-15” app, he added.