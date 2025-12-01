Section 144 enforced: ICT Police issue public warning

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 01 (APP): Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Monday warned citizens to strictly comply with Section 144, which is currently enforced in the federal capital, under which all public gatherings, protests, or rallies have been prohibited.

An official told APP that the enforcement of Section 144 has been ordered by the district administration to maintain public order and prevent any unlawful assembly. He said the restrictions are aimed at ensuring peace and protecting citizens from any disruption or security risk.

ICT Police will not allow any miscreant to disturb the peace and tranquillity of the city. Any attempt to provoke unrest, create disorder, or violate the ban on gatherings will be dealt with strictly, and the harshest legal action will be taken against violators.

He added that ICT Police, driven by a spirit of public service, remain fully committed to safeguarding the lives and property of citizens and are maintaining heightened vigilance across the capital.

The official further stated that security measures have been strengthened across checkpoints, public areas and sensitive locations, while police teams have been instructed to take immediate action against anyone attempting to organize or participate in unlawful gatherings.