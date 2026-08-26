Secretary Women’s Parliamentary Caucus, Dr. Shahida Rehmani Expresses Deep Grief Over Tragic PIMS Fire Incident

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP):Secretary Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC), Dr. Shahida Rehmani, MNA, has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragic fire incident at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad, in which 14 newborn babies lost their lives.

Secretary WPC, Dr. Shahida Rehmani described the loss of innocent newborn lives as an extremely painful and heartbreaking tragedy. She extended her deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families, praying that Allah Almighty grant them patience and courage to bear this irreparable loss.

Dr. Shahida Rehmani, MNA, emphasized that such incidents must serve as a wake-up call to ensure strict implementation of fire-safety protocols and effective emergency response systems in all hospitals across the country, so that such a tragedy was never repeated.

Dr. Shahida Rehmani prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the deceased newborns a place in Jannat-ul-Firdous, and to bless the bereaved families with patience, strength and fortitude to bear this immense loss. She also prayed for the speedy recovery and safety of all those affected by the tragic incident.