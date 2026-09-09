Secretary LG reviews project in Pindi Bhattian

LAHORE, Sep 09 (APP):Punjab Local Government and Community Development Secretary Zaid Bin Maqsood visited Pindi Bhattian on Wednesday and reviewed the ongoing construction work on various schemes being executed under the Punjab Development Programme (PDP) at a cost of Rs6 billion, a spokesperson of LG department said.

Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad Abdul Razzaq, Assistant Commissioner Pindi Bhattian Rab Dino and other concerned officials accompanied the secretary.

The deputy commissioner briefed the secretary on the mega project aimed at improving the sewerage system of Pindi Bhattian.

Maqsood said the Punjab government was taking measures to develop smaller cities alongside major urban centres, address local issues and improve municipal services.

He said the Local Government Department was spending Rs6 billion on the construction and rehabilitation of the underground sewerage system, streets, drains and roads in Pindi Bhattian to provide a permanent solution to the sewerage-related problems faced by residents.

The secretary directed the relevant departments and contractor to ensure that all construction work under the PDP project was completed on time and in accordance with the required quality standards. He said timely completion would help minimize inconvenience caused to residents during the execution of the project and improve sewerage, drainage and sanitation services in the city.

Mr Maqsood also visited the underground sewerage tank being constructed under the PDP and reviewed the progress of work at the site.

Later, accompanied by the deputy commissioner, the secretary visited Udoki village, where he reviewed sanitation operations being carried out under the Punjab government’s flagship Suthra Punjab programme.

He visited different streets and neighbourhoods of the village, inspected sanitation arrangements and sought feedback from residents regarding the cleanliness services.