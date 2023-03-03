Secretary Information Shahera Shahid promoted to Grade 22

ISLAMABAD, Mar 03 (APP):Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid has been promoted to Grade 22,

said a press release issued on Friday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the 27th session of the High Powered Selection Board on

Friday. The Cabinet Secretariat issued a notification of the promotion of 13 officers from Grade

21 to 22.

The Selection Board accorded the approval for promotion of 10 officers of Pakistan Administrative

Group from Garde 21 to 22.

Two officers of Postal Group and an officer of the Information Group have been promoted from

Grade 21 to 22.

Currently, Shahera Shahid has been performing her duties as Secretary Information and

Broadcasting.