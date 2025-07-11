Secretary education lauds AIOU’s efforts in educating out of school children

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP):Federal Secretary for Education and Professional Training, Nadeem Mahbub has said that Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has emerged as a strong, active and effective partner in efforts being made under the “Accelerated Learning Program (ALP)” to bring approximately 26 million out-of-school children in the country into the educational fold.

This he said while speaking at the launch ceremony of the “Pakistan Non-Formal Education Statistical Report 2023-24” held at the university yesterday.

The Secretary of Education emphasized that Pakistan faces several challenges in the field of education, and addressing them requires a significant role from non-formal education.

He stressed that Allama Iqbal Open University, through its wide outreach, modern teaching resources, and comprehensive planning, is providing quality education to those children who, for various reasons, have been left out of the formal education system.

Appreciating the services of the university, he expressed hope that other educational institutions would also learn from this model and contribute effectively to increasing the literacy rate in the country.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood said that there is a need for serious efforts at the national level to integrate out-of-school children into the educational system. He added that, fortunately, their partner organizations are committed to achieving this goal. He explained that the university, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and the Pakistan Institute of Education, is providing education up to the matriculation level to children from underprivileged areas, especially girls.

Dr. Nasir Mahmood further stated that over 1.3 million children are currently receiving education under the ALP project. The university aims to include all out-of-school children in the education system and achieve 100% literacy in the country.