SECP issues revised ESG disclosure guidelines aligned with Pakistan green taxonomy

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP):The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued revised ESG Disclosure Guidelines for Listed Companies reinforcing its commitment to strengthen sustainability reporting and support Pakistan’s climate transition.

The guidelines are available on the SECP’s official website.

In line with national priorities and Pakistan’s updated Nationally Determined Contributions, which commit to emissions reductions, increased renewable energy, and enhanced climate resilience, the SECP aims to enable the corporate sector to play a central role in meeting national climate targets, said a release issued here on Thursday

The revised ESG Disclosure Guidelines provide a standardized reporting framework that enables listed companies to disclose climate-related risks, opportunities, and activity-level data aligned with the the Pakistan Green Taxonomy (PGT), identifying environmentally sustainable economic activities.

The Guidelines also include practical guidance to help companies understand and apply the PGT in their reporting. This includes direction on identifying taxonomy-relevant activities, assessing alignment with environmental objectives, and providing guidance on how to report this information.

To allow companies adequate preparation time, the disclosures will remain voluntary until June, 2029, after which these shall become mandatory in a three-phase implementation schedule.

Recognizing the technical nature of sustainability and taxonomy-aligned reporting, particularly data collection and assessment against screening criteria, the SECP will continue to support the corporate sector through capacity-building initiatives, awareness sessions, and collaborative engagements with stakeholders.

With the introduction of the revised Guidelines, Pakistan’s capital market is positioned to move toward more credible, comparable, and decision-useful climate disclosures.

The strengthened reporting framework is expected to enhance investor confidence and contribute meaningfully to the country’s broader sustainable development objectives supporting Pakistan’s path toward a greener, more resilient, and sustainable economy.