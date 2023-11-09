Second phase of Raiwind Tablighi Ijtima begins

LAHORE, Nov 09 (APP):The second phase of the annual congregation, ‘Raiwind Tablighi Ijtima’ has started on Thursday, amid tight security arrangements, which will conclude on Sunday November 12, with final prayer.

According to Ijtima administration sources, the second and final session of Ijtima 2023 was started from November 9. The districts and areas participating in the second phase are Kohat, Hangu, Karam and Kazai Agency, Tirah, Dara Adam Khel, Sada, Mardan, Malakand, Dargai, Swabi, Ghazi, Tarbela, Gilgit, Besham, Bitgram, Mansara, Chalas, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Haripur, Torghar, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan, Lodhran, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal and Mandi Bahauddin.

Around six to seven lakh people are likely to participate in the second phase. The arrival of delegates from abroad has already started. Around 205,000 people so far have reached the venue. It may be mentioned here that data of citizens residing in nearby houses, hotels, guesthouses, bus stops and railway stations has been collected through geo-fencing, biometric verification and Hotel Eye app.

“Checking of citizens and vehicles at exit and entry points of the city has been beefed up through e-police gadgets,” the police sources said, adding that parking arrangements have also been made separately for the facilitation of the participants.