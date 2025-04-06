Second Pak humanitarian aid consignment for earthquake affectees handed over at Yangon, Myanmar

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 06 (APP): Pakistan formally handed over its second consignment of 35 tons of emergency relief aid for earthquake affectees to Myanmar authorities at Yangon International Airport.

This latest shipment brings the total relief assistance dispatched to Myanmar to 70 tons in response to the recent earthquake. Acting on the directions of Prime Minister of Pakistan, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) efficiently coordinated and expedited the dispatch of these relief consignments within a short timeframe.

Ambassador of Pakistan at Myanmar Imran Haider along with Pakistan Embassy’s diplomats/ officials officially handed over the relief handed over to Chief Minister of Yangon Region and Director General Training of MoFA (Ministry of Foreign Affairs).

The Government of Pakistan and the NDMA remain steadfast in its commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to the earthquake affected people of Myanmar.