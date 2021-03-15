ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP): The participants at a two-day training workshop discussed ‘Nuclear and Biological Weapons and their Delivery Systems Act-2004 (SECA-2004)’ and its implementation relating to export control on goods, technologies, material and equipment.

According to Foreign Office, a team of Strategic Export Control Division (SECDIV) recently conducted the capacity-building training at Customs House, Peshawar, which was attended by representatives of the enforcement agencies including Customs, Frontier Corps, Quarantine Department of the federal government and Pakistan Post.

The workshop aimed at enhancing awareness on the United Nations Security Council sanctions regime with focus on the tools and methods for effective national counter-proliferation efforts.

Over the two days, lectures were held on various aspects of strategic export controls, identification of sensitive commodities, implementation of the UNSC sanctions, and national counter-proliferation efforts.

The SECDIV team also visited Sarhad Chamber of Commerce & Industry to sensitize the business community on relevant aspects and emphasized the importance of due diligence for safe and secure trade.

The training event was part of SECDIV’s routine annual outreach and capacity-building plan, the FO said.