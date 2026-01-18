Seasonal cold keeps regional ‘Breakfast traditions alive’ across all cities

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP):Despite changing lifestyles and modern food choices, the traditional breakfasts of various provinces continue to thrive, with people across cities embracing age-old flavors and regional dishes that keep local winter food traditions alive and deeply rooted in everyday life.

A recent media report says the deep cold and foggy mornings have driven a surge in demand for traditional breakfast foods across Pakistan’s cities, keeping regional breakfast culture alive this winter.

According to the broadcast, popular stalls and cafés in urban centres from Lahore and Islamabad to Karachi have recorded increased footfall early in the morning, with saag , plates of halwa puri, nihari, paye and anda paratha among the top choices for people seeking warm, familiar meals to start the day.

Shop owners told the channel that families and workers alike are returning to age-old morning favorites as temperatures drop, making winter the busiest season for local breakfast vendors.

Across the provinces, each region’s morning menu reflects its culinary roots, said a citizen of Sargodha city.

In Punjab, hearty halwa puri with chana and siri paye remain winter favorites, while nihari continues to draw crowds to early-morning food streets.

Sindh’s breakfast scene features spicy anda paratha and local kebabs with chutney and in Balochistan, rich paye slow-cooked trotters served with naan are celebrated as soul food in the cold season.

In northern areas like Gilgit-Baltistan and Hunza, traditional staples such as phitti and hearty grain-and-meat porridges provide sustaining breakfasts against the chill, while in Kashmir, locals begin winter days with breads like chochwor paired with pink noon chai.

These regional dishes continue to shape morning routines from city food streets to mountain villages, underscoring how winter drives both comfort and culinary tradition nationwide, report added.

Report says that customers commented that winter’s chill and the smoke rising from stoves frying hot halwa puri on Sunday mornings have become a familiar sight that draws customers to traditional breakfast spots in cities like Sheikhpura, where a local shopkeeper told the aroma of crispy puri with channa attracts early-morning crowds.

In Karachi, vendors said nihari remains a top winter favorite, with steaming bowls of the slow-cooked stew pulling in regular patrons as temperatures drop.