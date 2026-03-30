SDPO Kohsar directs strict checking, emphasises polite conduct at checkpoints

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s SDPO Kohsar Nausherwan Ahsan Minhas directed officers performing duties at checkpoints to ensure effective checking of vehicles and motorcycles while maintaining courteous behaviour with citizens.

An official told APP on Monday that the SDPO Minhas issued these instructions during his visit to various checkpoints in Kohsar zone to review security arrangements.

He said officers were directed to remain vigilant and ensure thorough checking of all vehicles and motorcycles to prevent any untoward incident.

SDPO Minhas emphasised that citizens should be treated with respect and professionalism during checking, as public cooperation is essential for effective policing.

Minhas said that protection of citizens’ lives and property remains the top priority of Islamabad Capital Police.

He said all available resources are being utilised to maintain law and order and ensure a safe environment in the federal capital.