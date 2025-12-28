SDPI expresses deep sorrow over Dr Shamshad’s death

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP): Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) has expressed profound sorrow over the sudden death of renowned economist and former governor of State Bank Dr Shamshad Akhtar and termed her demise an irreparable loss for the country and the international development community.

Ambassador (R)Shafqat Kakakhel, Chairman of SDPI Board of Governors, and Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, SDPI Executive Director SDPI, in a condolence message here on Sunday, said that Dr Shamshad Akhtar was an exceptional public servant, a respected global professional, and a source of inspiration for policymakers, economists, and development practitioners.

Dr Suleri said that Dr Shamshad Akhtar served Pakistan and the international community with distinction in several key roles, including caretaker federal minister for finance, Executive Secretary of UNESCAP, Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, and most recently as Chairperson of the Pakistan Stock Exchange. “She was not only a towering professional figure but also a mentor, guide, and elder sister to many of us. Her wisdom, humility, and quiet encouragement left a lasting imprint on SDPI and the wider policy community,” he added.

Ambassador Kakakhel noted that Dr Shamshad Akhtar remained actively engaged in intellectual and policy discourse till her last days. “Only recently, on December 23–24, she participated in SDPI’s Data for Development Symposium, where she generously shared her insights and guidance. She had also graciously agreed to serve SDPI as Senior Advisor Emeritus, reflecting her continued commitment to evidence-based policy making and institutional strengthening,” he concluded.

Both Dr Suleri and Ambassador Kakakhel emphasized that Dr Shamshad Akhtar’s lifelong dedication to integrity, professionalism, and public service would continue to guide and inspire those she mentored and supported. They extended heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, colleagues, and admirers across Pakistan and around the world.

“Her passing is deeply mourned, but her values, vision, and contributions will live on,” the statement concluded. “May her soul rest in eternal peace.”