Scrutiny of 2nd phase LG polls nomination papers starts in KP

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP):The returning officers (ROs) on Monday started the scrutiny of nomination papers of the candidates in the second phase of local government (LG) elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the scrutiny will continue till February 23 while appeals against the ROs’ decisions of rejecting or accepting the nomination papers will be filed from February 24 to 26.

The last date for deciding on appeals by the Appellate Tribunal will be March 1 while the date of publication of the revised list of candidates will be March 2.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of the revised list of candidates will be March 3, while the date of allotment of election symbols to the contesting candidates and the date of publication of the final list of contesting candidates will be March 4. Polling will be held on March 31.

The consolidation of results will be on April 4, on completion of the polling process in all areas after five days of polling day.

Earlier, a public notice inviting nomination papers was issued on February 10 while the dates for filing of nomination papers with the returning officers by the candidates were from February 14 to February 18.

The date of publication of the names of the nominated candidates was February 19.

The LG elections in phase 2 will be held in 65 tehsils of 18 districts. In the first phase local government elections were held in 66 tehsils of 17 districts on December 19 in KP.