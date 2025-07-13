SCP two-member committee recommends name of Zia ur Rehman for post of  Secy Al-Mizan Foundation

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP):The two-member committee of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) has recommended name of Zia ur Rehman, currently District and Sessions Judge, for the appointment as Secretary, Al-Mizan Foundation.

According to details, a two-member committee comprising the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court, Justice Aalia Neelum, and the Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court, Justice S.M. Attique Shah, had conducted interviews for the position of Secretary, Al-Mizan Foundation Islamabad on 11 July 2025, at the Supreme Court Islamabad.

The committee was appointed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan to search for a suitable judicial officer for the position at the Al-mizan Foundation.

The Committee interviewed candidates (two each) nominated by each High Court in terms of their professional suitability and competence, administrative experience, and commitment to welfare service.

The Al-Mizan Foundation serves as a welfare organization dedicated to supporting the serving and retired members of Pakistan’s judiciary and their families, and operates under the guidance of a Board consisting of the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the Chief Justices of all High Courts/Federal Shari’ah Court.

The foundation manages welfare initiatives, including financial assistance, medical care, and educational support for judicial employees and their dependents.