SCP delegation highlights Pakistan’s commitment to constitutional justice at global forum

ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP):A three-member delegation of the Supreme Court of Pakistan reaffirmed the country’s dedication to constitutional justice and international judicial cooperation during its participation in the VI Congress of the World Conference on Constitutional Justice, held in Madrid.

According to a press note released here on Tuesday, the delegation included Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar, and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, who joined representatives from 88 superior courts and judicial institutions across the globe. The high-profile gathering served as a platform for in-depth dialogue on some of the most pressing challenges confronting modern judiciaries.

Throughout the Congress, the Pakistani judges contributed to discussions on judicial independence, separation of powers, and the protection of fundamental rights, particularly at a time when courts worldwide face rising public expectations and increasing institutional pressures. A key theme of the sessions was the evolving role of technology and artificial intelligence in judicial systems. The delegation emphasized that while digital tools offer significant potential to improve efficiency, they must always operate within constitutional safeguards and support — rather than replace — human judicial reasoning grounded in due process and equality before the law.

On the sidelines of the event, the judges held constructive interactions with delegations from several countries, including Palestine and Turkey. Their engagement with Turkish counterparts focused on shared experiences in striking a balance between national security requirements and the preservation of constitutional freedoms. These exchanges also reflected the historic and deeply rooted ties between Pakistan and Turkey.

The Supreme Court’s participation in the prestigious global forum underscored Pakistan’s ongoing commitment to strengthening constitutionalism and advancing judicial reforms. Insights gained from the Congress are expected to contribute meaningfully to the judiciary’s continuing efforts to enhance justice delivery at home.