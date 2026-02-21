Scouts can effectively assist govt in dealing with challenges: PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan Scouts can effectively assist the government in dealing with various challenges, natural disasters and any unexpected situation facing the country.

In a message on World Scout Day observed on February 22, he said, “Today, the annual World Scout Day is being celebrated with determination all over the world, including Pakistan.”

“This day highlights the importance of the positive and constructive role of youth in society by utilizing their mental, physical and individual abilities,” he added.

He recalled, “The Scout Movement, which was started by Lord Baden-Powell in 1907 at the global level, has today become the largest youth organization in the world. The efforts of the 750,000 members of the Pakistan Boy Scouts Association to promote these objectives are commendable.”

He said, “It is a matter of pride that the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, took oath as the first Chief Scout of Pakistan on 22 December 1947.”

“Regarding the importance of scouting in the lives of the youth, the Quaid-e-Azam said that the starting point for building a safe, transparent and prosperous world is to ensure the spirit of service and selfless practical training in the individual. The Scouts’ motto of purity of thought, speech and action should be instilled in the youth at an early age,” the prime minister added.

He said, “Indeed, the selfless spirit of social service makes every individual a star of the nation. Individual positive character is the basis of collective welfare and social awareness.”

“I am confident that Pakistan Scouts will fulfill social responsibilities so that it can play a significant positive role in the rapid development and prosperity of Pakistan through its performance,” he concluded.