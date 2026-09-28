SCO national coordinators hold first meeting under Pakistan’s chairmanship

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): The first meeting of the Council of National Coordinators of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of State (CHS) was held here on Monday, under Pakistan’s chairmanship for 2026-27.

The participants held detailed discussions on a wide range of issues related to SCO activities and cooperation among member states, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs news release said.

The meeting also reviewed the programme of events to be held during Pakistan’s chairmanship of the organisation.

The gathering marked the start of the coordination process among SCO member states as Pakistan begins its tenure at the helm of the regional block.