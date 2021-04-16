Scientific prowess in biotechnology to help fight challenges of hunger,poverty; Ch Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP): Federal Minister for Science and Technology (Now Information and Broadcasting Minster) Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said that scientific prowess in industrial biotechnology will enable humanity to fight the challenges of hunger, poverty, diseases and environmental degradation in an effective manner.

“This will also go a long way in improving our agriculture, healthcare, environment, and other areas of importance”, the minister said in his virtual inaugural speech at the inauguration of COMSATS Joint Centre for Industrial Biotechnology (CCIB) in Tianjin, China.

The Centre is to become the regional hub for research and development, capacity building and technology transfer in the areas of industrial biotechnology for COMSATS’ 27 Member Countries including Pakistan.

The Centre has come to existence with the joint efforts of the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) and the Tianjin Institute of Industrial Biotechnology (TIB), China, the latter being affiliated with COMSATS as its Centre of Excellence.

Speaking on the occasion, the federal minister appreciated the role being played by COMSATS in facilitating collaborations among the developing countries in Science and Technology domains.

He also thanked and acknowledged the financial support and patronage provided by the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST), and the Tianjin Government for the establishment of CCIB under the framework of National Center of Technology Innovation for Synthetic Biology (NC SynBio).

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Linhao Chen, Deputy Director-General, Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology noted that COMSATS’ Member Countries, among other things, are rich in biomass and that Research and Development(R&D) collaboration in industrial biotechnology will bring great deal of benefits to them.

Highlight of the meeting was the signing of agreement to establish CCIB by Dr. Arshad Mahmood, the Executive Director of COMSATS, who is also Pakistan’s Federal Secretary for Science and Technology, and Prof. Dr. Yanhe Ma, Director General TIB.

During his remarks, Dr. Arshad Mahmood noted that the Joint Centre will have far-reaching benefits at both regional and global scale by potentially contributing to the solutions to some of the grand challenges of our time. Prof. Yanhe Ma hoped that CCIB will help strengthen TIB’s ongoing collaboration with other Science and Technology centers in COMSATS’ Member States.

During the meeting, the appointed Director of CCIB, Prof. Dr. Jibin Sun, gave a brief on development plans, programs and activities of the Centre.

Subsequently a consultative meeting was held among the members of CCIB’s Consultative Committee and TAC.

The meeting discussed means to promoting high-level joint R&D; furthering innovative ways for capacity building; promoting technology transfer among the member countries; and building the Joint Center into a high-end think tank.