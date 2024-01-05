Science Minister announces creation of IRADA

ISLAMABAD, Jan 05 (APP): Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Dr. Umar Saif Friday announced the creation of the first-ever organization IRADA linking defence, industry and academia.

In a tweet, the federal minister stated that “after four months of effort we have finally created IRADA (Pakistan’s equivalent of DARPA), linking the Research and Development needs of the defence sector with our universities and industry”.

IRADA will be hosted at NUST and will have an independent board and funding to carry out state-of-the-art research and product development critical for our national security and economy, the tweet said.