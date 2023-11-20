Science can serve as gateway to diplomacy: Dr Kane

ISLAMABAD, Nov 20 (APP): COMSTECH Goodwill Ambassador for French-speaking OIC Member Countries in West and Central Africa Dr Ousmane Kane on Tuesday said that Science can serve as a gateway to diplomacy.

Delivering a lecture at the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS), Dr Kane said that it is essential for scientists and diplomats to support each other’s endeavours for creating synergy against common threats and addressing the common needs of humanity.

Dr Ousmane Kane, a leading plant scientist from Senegal was speaking at an event on scientific diplomacy organized by IRS. Dr Kane was of the view that scientific cooperation can transcend boundaries leading to benefits for mankind.

He added that the scientific community could also assist the diplomats in negotiations about issues related to their scientific specializations.

He maintained that, conversely, diplomacy could also be leveraged to promote scientific cooperation among nations.

Elaborating on his personal experiences of working with different organizations, he encouraged all Muslim countries to increase scientific collaboration and promote greater interaction between their scientists through scientific events and collaborations.

He stated that embassies of all Muslim countries can play an active role in promoting such collaboration between the scientific communities across borders.

President IRS, Ambassador Nadeem Riyaz stated that contemporary diplomacy was challenging as it has to deal with a wide variety of subjects including the common threats of climate change and the need for scientific collaboration in fields like energy, science and technology, human rights, tolerance, water scarcity, etc.

