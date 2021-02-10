ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP):Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday said that schools are free to teach any additional material or even additional subjects in the new Single National Curriculum(SNC) .

In a Tweet, he clarified some issues regarding Single National Curriculum.

Minister said that new single national curriculum prescribes minimum learning standards the core curriculum.

He further stated that private schools can use any book that is consistent with new curriculum.