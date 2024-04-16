School based education programmes needed for prevention of child abuse

ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP): The civil society has demanded the government should start school-based education programmes for the prevention of child abuse and to aware juniors to recognize and avoid predators.
Talking to APP here on Tuesday, the educationist expert  Farkhanda Orangzaib has said that concerned authorities, stressing the education awareness programme and teachers and school administrators have been directed to start informative lectures to prevent violence against minors.
Under the awareness program, the government should introduce steps to identify suspicious persons while students would be encouraged to share information about violence within school premises.
Ayub Malik the Human Rights activist has said that this move is to curb the alarming rise in sexual abuse incidents involving children.

