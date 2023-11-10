Schedule of Allama Iqbal Express train changed

LAHORE, Nov 10 (APP):The Pakistan Railways administration has decided to change the schedule of Allama Iqbal Express (9 Up) running between Karachi Cantt and Sialkot for the convenience of the public.

According to details, shared by the PR spokesperson on Friday, Allama Iqbal Express (9 Up) train would depart from Karachi Cantt at 3:30 p.m., instead of its previous departure time of 2:15 p.m., and it will reach Sialkot at 6 p.m. on the following day. Moreover, there is a change in the schedule of the Shaheen Passenger (226 Dn) operating between Sialkot and Wazirabad. The train will depart from Sialkot at 7 p.m, instead of its previous departure time of 6 p.m., and it will reach Wazirabad at 8:05. p. m. on the same day.