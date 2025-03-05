13.9 C
Islamabad
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalSchedule for NPC elections 2025-26 issued
National

Schedule for NPC elections 2025-26 issued

10
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Mar 05 (APP): The chairman of the Election Committee, Aamir Mehmood Pirzada, issued the schedule for the National Press Club (NPC) Elections 2025-26 on Wednesday.
According to the schedule, election day is set for March 17.
The submission of nomination papers would be initiated on March 5 and continued till 7 from 08:00 AM to 12:00 AM, while scrutiny dated would be March 8
The schedule also proposed that candidate list would be displayed on March 8 at 12:00 PM, following filing of objections against nomination papers on March 9 at 08:00 AM to 12:00 AM.
The further procedure of hearing of objections taken place on March 10 from08:00 AM to 12:00 AM.
The decision on Nomination Papers and final list of candidates would be placed on March 11 & 12 respectively .
While the Polling would be held on March 17 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 PM.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan