SCBAP President calls on CJP: key reforms agreed to improve Bar and Bench efficiency

ISLAMABAD, Nov 07 (APP):President of the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP), Haroon Ur Rashid, along with Secretary Malik Zahid Aslam Awan and members of the 28th cabinet, met with the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi Friday at the Supreme Court premises.

The meeting was followed by another detailed discussion between the SCBAP President and the Chief Justice on November 6, focusing on measures to enhance judicial efficiency and the welfare of the legal community.

During the meetings, Rashid requested that Advocates-on-Special-Cause (ASCs) be permitted to file cases in the same manner as Advocates-on-Record (AORs). The Chief Justice approved the proposal and directed the relevant office to take immediate steps for its implementation.

To improve public facilitation services, the SCBAP President also proposed the deputation of an officer of the rank of Deputy Registrar at the Public Facilitation Centre to handle matters related to surety bonds and judicial operations.

The Chief Justice agreed and ordered that a Deputy Registrar be posted daily from 11:00 to 11:30 a.m. and 2:00 to 2:20 p.m. for these tasks.

Rashid also raised concerns about delays in the listing of fresh bail applications and old cases. The Chief Justice informed him that fresh bail matters would be fixed within a fortnight, while old cases would continue as per the existing priority policy.

He further discussed space constraints and renovation needs of the Bar Room, which the Chief Justice assured would be addressed on priority.

The SCBAP President additionally proposed that lawyers with a longstanding practice before the Supreme Court be considered for the title of Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court (Senior ASC)—a suggestion noted for discussion at the relevant forum.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their shared commitment to institutional reform and facilitation of the Bar for the effective delivery of justice.