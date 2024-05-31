SC to hear Behria Town Murree case on June 4

ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP): A three-member bench of Supreme Court would hear the Behria Town Murree Project case on June 3.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa would preside the hearing while Justice Irfan Sadiq and Justice Naeem Akhtar Awan would be part of the bench.

The Registrar Office of the top court has served notices to Behria Town and other respondents.