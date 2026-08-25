SC summons Sindh IG, AG and DIG Sukkur over delay in registration of murder cases

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP):The Supreme Court on Tuesday summoned Inspector General of Sindh Police, Advocate General Sindh and Deputy Inspector General Sukkur over delays in registration of murder cases.

The court directed the Inspector General of Sindh Police to appear in person at the next hearing.

Justice Hashim Kakar observed that there appeared to be no concept of reward and punishment in Sindh, adding that the Sindh Police itself was helping accused persons secure acquittal.

He noted that in the case under consideration, the murder FIR was registered two days after the incident, while in many cases police were reluctant to register cases.

Justice Hashim Kakar remarked that even animals were not treated in such a manner.

Justice Salahuddin observed that the situation in Sukkur and Larkana was particularly poor.

Sindh Inspector General of Police Javed Alam, however, told the court that the police had traced the entire case relating to the death of Mir Raza.

The Supreme Court adjourned further hearing of the case until September 21.

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