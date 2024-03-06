SC summons AGP in prohibited arms lincenses case

ISLAMABAD, Mar 06 (APP):The Supreme Court on Wednesday summoned the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) on next date of hearing in a case pertaining to issuance of licenses of prohibited bore weapons.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the CJP remarked that the court would appoint judicial assistants on the matter.

He noted that his name was also included in the category of having a prohibited arms licence, and he had written a letter on the matter which was not answered.

The CJP said that the Kalashnikov was not a toy. The objective of a public servant should be to serve the people, he added.

He observed that armed security guards were depolyed at schools. How one could know if a person carrying a weapon was a terrorist or not, he questioned. Known persons could be seen with weapons on the social media, he added.

The CJP said the court’s objective was to secure the future of “our children”. He expressed the hope that the new government would take steps on the issue.

The case was then adjourned.