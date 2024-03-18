SC serves notices to respondents in petition against extra taxes in electricity bills

SC serves notices to respondents in petition against extra taxes in electricity bills
ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP):The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday served notices to respondents including the federal government in a case against imposition of alleged extra taxes in electricity bills.
A three member bench headed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah heard the aforesaid case.
The petitioners’ lawyer adopted the stance that further and extra taxes could only be imposed on unregistered institutions, adding that his clients have already been paying GST taxes. The law of registration couldn’t be applied on petitioner institutions, he contended.
Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said that the court was serving notices to respondents to hear them on next hearing. Further hearing of the case was then adjourned till April 25.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services