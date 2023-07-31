SC seeks audit report of Gun & Country Club

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP): The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday directed the authorities to submit the audit report of Gun and Country Club after its thorough compilation.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heading the three-member bench which heard the case, observed that the Club was a national asset, which was built to provide facilities to the people, but mismanagement of its affairs was damaging its reputation.

The officials concerned should take the matter serious instead of making it an issue of ego, he added.

The court also instructed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to address the issues pertaining to the Club, including its lease matter, in consultation with the Federal Government.

It noted that the Club’s management had already hired the services of a private audit company and directed the authorities to submit the audit report.

The court then adjourned the case with the directive that it would be fixed for hearing after submission of the audit report.