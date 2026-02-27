SC returns plea seeking hospital transfer of PTI founder over objections

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP):The Supreme Court on Friday returned a petition seeking the transfer of the PTI founder to a hospital after raising objections to the application.

During the hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, counsel for the PTI founder, Sardar Latif Khosa and Naeem Panjutha, appeared before the court. At the outset, Latif Khosa requested that the petition be fixed for hearing.

The Chief Justice observed that the petition had been returned a day earlier with objections and that no such application was currently pending before the court for proceedings. He stated that applications would remain pending until further orders and directed counsel to obtain a copy of the objections from the Registrar’s Office.

Latif Khosa contended that the court had earlier issued directions regarding the medical treatment of the PTI founder and that the present request for hospital transfer had been made on humanitarian grounds.

In response, the Chief Justice clarified that no formal order had been passed by the court; rather, the government had given an assurance in this regard.

He added that the matter of health was not presently pending before the court and that a medical check-up had already been conducted on humanitarian grounds.

Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, addressing Latif Khosa, remarked that he had known him since 1992 and understood well what was being said.

The Chief Justice also observed that Khosa was a senior lawyer and would be aware of the Supreme Court’s procedure.

Latif Khosa questioned why he had not yet been informed if an order had been passed the previous day. The court directed him to meet the Registrar and stated that if a copy of the objections was not provided, the matter could be brought before the court again.