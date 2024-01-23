SC reserves verdict in appeal against termination of Shaukat Saddiqui

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP):The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday reserved its verdict in an appeal against the termination of Justice Shaukat Aziz Saddiqui as a judge of Islamabad High Court (IHC).

A five-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Amin ud Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan heard the case.

During the proceeding, Advocate Khawaja Haris, the counsel for Lt. Gen (retired) Faiz Hameed and Irfan Ramay, denied the allegations levelled in the petition against his clients.

The CJ noted that former registrar of SC had also submitted his comments in the case.

CJ Qazi Faiz Isa said that Attorney General has already stated that facts were not investigated after the speech of Shaukat Aziz Saddiqui. He asked that lawyers now tell how to run further proceeding.

Shaukat Aziz Saddiqui’s counsel Hamid Khan prayed the court to set aside the decision of Supreme Judicial Council (SJC). The CJ said that if the allegations are proved false in the inquiry, will the decision to remove the judge be upheld. Whether the court remand the matter back again to the council as per law, he asked.

The CJP remarked that the judge’s code of conduct does not prevent a judge from speaking, the problem is when you accuse someone in your speech.

Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan said that removal of Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui without an inquiry is against the stipulated legal requirements. To a query, lawyer Hamid Khan said that his client was served a show-cause notice, adding that charges were not framed against him in SJC.

Bar councils’ lawyer Salahuddin said that Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui has retired, and the SC should examine his appeal itself. He said that the jurisdiction of the SJC is limited, if the court wants it can form a commission and inquire into the allegations of Shaukat Siddiqui. On which the CJP asked that under which law the SC can form a commission.

The top court, subsequently, reserved its verdict after the lawyers concluded their arguments. It may be mentioned here that Brig. (retired) Irfan Ramay and ex-chief justice IHC Anwar Kasi also submitted their comments in the case.