SC rejects request to stay proceeding of SJC against Justice Naqvi

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP): The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday rejected the request to stay the proceeding of Supreme Judicial Council (SJC)against Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi.

A three-member bench of the top court, headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Musarrat Hilali, heard the petition of Justice Naqvi.

During the hearing, the court rejected the request to stay the proceeding of SJC against Justice Mazahar and instructed him to file the petition with amendment.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned for indefinite period.