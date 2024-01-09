SC rejects request to stay proceeding of SJC against Justice Naqvi

SC

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP): The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday rejected the request to stay the proceeding of Supreme Judicial Council (SJC)against Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi.

A three-member bench of the top court, headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Musarrat Hilali, heard the petition of Justice Naqvi.

During the hearing, the court rejected the request to stay the proceeding of SJC against Justice Mazahar and instructed him to file the petition with amendment.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned for indefinite period.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services