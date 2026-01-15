SC rejects FC KP plea against reinstatement of dismissed soldier

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 15 (APP):The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by the Frontier Corps (FC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa challenging the reinstatement of a dismissed soldier.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ayesha Malik heard the case.

During the proceedings, counsel for the FC argued that the soldier had been dismissed in light of a fact-finding report, stating that such conduct could not be tolerated in a disciplined force. However, Justice Ayesha Malik observed that the soldier had been terminated without being given an opportunity to defend himself, and that no regular departmental inquiry had been conducted.

Justice Malik further remarked that denying an employee the chance to prove innocence amounts to unfairness. She noted that the Federal Service Tribunal (FST) had granted relief to the soldier on the same grounds.

The court was informed that the FC had challenged before the Supreme Court the FST’s decision to reinstate the soldier, Hanzala, along with all benefits. After hearing both sides, the Supreme Court dismissed the FC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s petition.