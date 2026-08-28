SC Registrar’s Office returns petition challenging 27th Constitutional Amendment

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP): The Registrar’s Office of the Supreme Court has refused to entertain a petition challenging the 27th Constitutional Amendment, observing that petitions of such nature could be filed before the Federal Constitutional Court.

The amendment was challenged by former judge Shabar Raza Rizvi, who contended that the Constitution of Pakistan was framed by the Constituent Assembly and that the 1973 Constitution had declared the Supreme Court as the highest court of the country.

The Registrar’s Office had earlier also refused to receive another petition challenging the 27th Constitutional Amendment.