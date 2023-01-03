SC permits ECP to continue contempt proceedings against Imran, others

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (APP):The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday allowed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to continue its proceedings against former prime minister Imran Khan, Asad Umar and Chaudhry Fawad Hussain in cases related to the contempt of the institution.

The apex court also instructed the ECP to take a decision on the objections of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as per the law.

The court, in its order, observed that no high court of the country had stopped the ECP from continuing its proceedings. The high courts of Sindh and Lahore had only stopped the ECP from issuance of the final decision.

It further stated that the Election Act 2017 empowered the ECP for such proceedings.

The PTI had challenged the powers of the ECP.

The orders were passed by a three-member SC bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Ayesha A Malik.

It may be mentioned here that the ECP had challenged the stay orders of the high court before the SC. The ECP had issued contempt notices during August and September last year to Imran Khan and his party leaders for allegedly using ‘intemperate’ language against the chief election commissioner. The ECP had directed them to appear before it in person or through their lawyers to explain their position. However, instead of appearing before the ECP, the PTI leaders challenged the powers of the electoral body before various high courts.

APP/wsj