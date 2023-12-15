SC issues written order regarding suspension of judgment about army courts

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP): The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday issued its written order regarding suspension of a judgment which nullified the trial of civilian accused in army courts.

The order said:“Since the appellants have raised various questions of law which require consideration, therefore till the next date of hearing, the operation of the impugned order is suspended subject to the condition that no final judgment shall be passed against the 103 accused persons by the military courts.

“The civil miscellaneous application filed by respondent for broadcasting/live streaming of the court proceedings of the instant intra court appeals will be heard on the next date of hearing.”

It said that the learned counsel for the appellants argued that on 09.05.2023, numerous military installations and establishments throughout the country faced targeted attacks for which several First Information Reports (FIRs) were lodged at different police stations.

Initially, in some FIRs, the offences covered under the Pakistan Army Act, 1952 (“Army Act”) were not mentioned, but subsequently the said offences were also added for the trial of the accused persons.

“According to the learned counsel, 103 persons have been found to be involved in the offences under the Army Act, and were taken into custody in accordance with law and procedure.

“It was further contended that the detailed reasons in support of the short order have not been released by the learned bench so far, but keeping in mind the urgency, and to avoid the rigors of limitation, the present intra court appeals have been filed without prejudice to the right of filing amended memo of appeals upon the detailed reasons being released.”