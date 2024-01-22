SC issues guideline for court reporters

ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP):The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday issued guidelines for news men covering the court proceedings.

A spokesman of the apex court said that no media person would be allowed to record video clips interviews, YouTube programs, etc inside the SC’s building.

He said that entry for the reporters would be allowed after security checking, frisking and searching of bags/purses by the police personnel. “No cell phones would be allowed inside the courtrooms, ” he said.

The spokesman said that in case of any important case hearing, where limited space and heightened security warranted exclusive entry for a select number of journalists only, adding that one person from each media house would be allowed entry for court coverage. Other journalists would be accommodated in alternative courtrooms to observe the proceeding, the spokesman said.