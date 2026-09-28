SC grants research officer time for additional documents in harassment petition

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): The Supreme Court on Monday granted senior research officer Dr Waseem Tariq more time to submit additional documents in a petition concerning his alleged harassment, observing that one should not act as both the complainant and the judge in the same matter.

A bench comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan heard the petition.

The petitioner submitted that he had been accused of harassment and that the complainants were employees of the Estate Office. He said an inquiry had also been conducted against him, but nothing adverse was found against him in the inquiry.

Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan observed that the actual issue concerned allotment of a house, adding that the petitioner might have exerted pressure in the matter.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail said it would be better for the petitioner to focus on his work.

During the hearing, the court expressed displeasure with the research officer for repeatedly speaking instead of remaining silent. “If you are not remaining silent before us, what would you have been doing there? You must have been a king there,” the judge remarked.

The petitioner said he was pursuing the matter because of an allegation concerning the office of the Chief Justice.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail observed that one should not be both the complainant and the judge, adding that the impression should not be created that the court had favoured him.

The petitioner said the entire matter had damaged his reputation.

Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan remarked that if his reputation had been damaged, he would not have continued in his job, adding, “It should not happen that you lose your job as well.”

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail told the petitioner that sometimes being overqualified could also prove detrimental.

Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan observed that it would have been better if a counsel had appeared on the petitioner’s behalf.

The court granted the petitioner time to submit the documents and adjourned further hearing of the case for an indefinite period.