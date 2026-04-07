SC grants interim bail to former MP Shehryar Shar, son in Jam Mehtab attack case

ISLAMABAD, Apr 07 (APP):The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday granted interim bail to former Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shehryar Khan Shar and his son Jahangir Khan Shar, who are nominated in a case involving an attack on MPA Jam Mehtab Ahmed Dahar and the murder of a man.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail heard the case. During the proceedings, the court directed both accused to submit surety bonds worth Rs500,000 each.

According to the allegations, the accused were involved in an attack on MPA Jam Mehtab Ahmed Dahar, during which a man identified as Zafar was killed.

While granting interim bail, the court issued notices to the parties and adjourned further hearing of the case until April 27.