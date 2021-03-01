ISLAMABAD, Mar 01 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Monday that the opinion of the Supreme Court regarding the Senate elections was historic.
In a tweet, he said that today was the day of disappointment for those who were selling their consciences.
Those who set up markets for votes will be frustrated, he said.
He remarked that this was the success of Imran Khan’s vision for transparent elections.
The use of technology in the light of SC opinion will ensure transparency and vote identification, he added.
سینیٹ انتخابات کےحوالے سےسپریم کورٹ کی رائےتاریخی ہے۔بیوپاریوں اورضمیروں کے سوداگروں کیلئےآج برادن ہے،ووٹوں کیلئےمنڈیاں لگانے والےمایوس ہونگے۔یہ شفاف انتخابات کے عمران خان کےنظریے کی کامیابی ہے۔رائے کی روشنی میں ٹیکنالوجی کےاستعمال سے شفافیت یقینی اورووٹ کی شناخت ممکن ہو جائے گی۔
— Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) March 1, 2021