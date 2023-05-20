SC forms seven regular benches for next week

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on Saturday has constituted seven regular benches at the principal seat Islamabad to hear a number of important cases during the next week, starting from Monday.

On Tuesday (May 23), a three-member special bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar will hear review petition filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan seeking review of order dated April 04 regarding holding of Punjab Assembly elections on May 14.

The first bench is comprised of Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Athar Minallah while the second bench is comprised of Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar.

The third bench is comprised of Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Shahid Waheed. Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi will form the fourth bench while fifth bench will consist of Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail. On Friday (May 26), the fifth bench will consist of Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail.

The sixth bench will comprise of Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi while the seventh bench will comprise of Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah and the said bench will hear cases after 11:30 am.

The benches will hear many important cases including service and pension matters of government employees, educational institutions matters, labour cases, appeals against death sentences and life imprisonment, appeals against acquittal of accused in murder and corruption cases, bails/cancellation of bails appeals in NAB cases, election petitions of different politicians, NAB appeal seeking cancellation of Bail of Noor Muhammad Lehri as he being Superintending Engineering-I, Quetta has accumulated asests beyond his known source of income,

NAB appeal against acquittal of Naveed Akhtar and others as the respondents cheated some people in order to receive a huge amount under the grab of fake Travel Agency, on the commitment that accused would send them for performance of Hajj/Umrah, NAB appeal seeking cancellation of bail of Mazhar Hussain Asif as the respondent has allegations of accumulation of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income,

NAB appeal seeking freezing of accounts of Nadeem Hameed Sheikh as the accused used their respective offices to cheat and defraud public by raising funds from the general public through their companies which is the domain of M/s NLRL, NAB appeal seeking cancellation of bail of Noor Ahmed as respondent being Qanoongo was involved in commission of corruption and corrupt practices by means of tempering in the land revenue record through fake entries and illegal allotments,

NAB appeal seeking cancellation of bail of Sahibzada Muhammad Sadiq as father of the accused has the possessor rights as Bazger for cultivation of some Govt Land situated at Mouza Nawaz Ghundi, Tehsil Kuchlak Distt. Quetta and the accused executed an illegal agreement regarding sale of Govt Land with co-accused developer/partner, for establishment of JTM and Mega City Housing schemes Kuchlak, despite the fact that no land is/was entered in his name in the revenue record, NAB appeal seeking cancellation of bail of Zahoor Ahmad as respondent was working as Junior Cleark in Sports Board, Punjab and involved in misappropriation of funds of Youth Festival Punjab, in the year 2019.

According to cause lists, no adjournment on any ground will be granted and no application for adjournment through fax will be placed before the court. Furthermore, if the counsel is unable to appear for any reason, the advocate-on-record will be required to argue the case.